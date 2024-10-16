Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 276.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 126.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $260.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $264.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

