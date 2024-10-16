Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

