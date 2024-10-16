Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 565,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 226,718 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $610.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,559.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,559.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $388,153.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,745,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,854,346.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $81,546 and have sold 95,688 shares valued at $963,831. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $19,199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 6.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Stories

