WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.46.

WEX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.41. The stock had a trading volume of 187,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of WEX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEX by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

