Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.50 and last traded at $145.50. 1,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.