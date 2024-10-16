Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.57.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCP opened at C$10.56 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 22.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

