WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0126 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $59,553.46 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00103330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011224 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.