WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous None dividend of $0.14.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insider Activity

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $145,486.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,262.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

