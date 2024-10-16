Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.5 %

Wingstop stock opened at $393.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.46. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 139.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

