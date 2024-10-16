WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.23 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 15271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $696.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

