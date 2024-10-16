Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) CFO Joseph B. Hayek Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

