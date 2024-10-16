Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.84. Approximately 1,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Citizens & Northern Corp owned 0.61% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

