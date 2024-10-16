Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of KMX opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,479,000 after purchasing an additional 288,165 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

