Zacks Research Comments on Embraer S.A.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Embraer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Embraer Stock Down 2.1 %

Embraer stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. Embraer has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

