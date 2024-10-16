Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,943,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 440,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

