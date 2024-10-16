Zhang Financial LLC Buys 701 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day moving average of $253.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

