Zhang Financial LLC Sells 819 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

