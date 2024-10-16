Zhang Financial LLC Takes $740,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

