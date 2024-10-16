Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

