ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Stock Price Up 150% – Here’s What Happened

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 150% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,582,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,472% from the average daily volume of 72,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

ZoomerMedia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.95.

About ZoomerMedia

(Get Free Report)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, trade shows, and digital platform. The company’s television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, and family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, which offers fitness, healthy living, and entertainment programs; JoyTV and Faith TV channels for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomerMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomerMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.