11,690 Shares in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 684,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,867 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

