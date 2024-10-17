1,300 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.88. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

