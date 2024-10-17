18,500 Shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PBT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,068. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.56. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.28% and a return on equity of 15,940.96%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

