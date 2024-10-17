29,194 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 231,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

