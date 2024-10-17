3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.57.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.