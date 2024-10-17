505 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $88.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.63%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.