603,469 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Acquired by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 603,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.73% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 79,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 132,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 164,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,129. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

