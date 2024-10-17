700,000 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,000. PG&E comprises approximately 4.1% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in PG&E by 392.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 71.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,107,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

