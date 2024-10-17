716 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $302.64.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $1,807,095.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,486 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

