88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,644,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 7,457,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

Shares of EEENF stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

