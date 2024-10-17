8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CAO Sells $15,252.64 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $15,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,179.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

8X8 Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 376,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in 8X8 by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,279,145 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 576,418 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 571,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

