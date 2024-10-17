AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

