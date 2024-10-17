Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.91. 106,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.