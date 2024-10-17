Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ASO opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
