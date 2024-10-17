Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $517.58 and last traded at $510.56. Approximately 1,034,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,219,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.65.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

