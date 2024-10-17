Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.13 and last traded at $156.80. Approximately 20,007,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 57,744,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14. The company has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

