Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.55.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
