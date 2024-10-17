Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 147776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $580.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.
Africa Oil Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.