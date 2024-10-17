Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 188.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

