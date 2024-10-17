Air Canada (TSE:AC) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cormark lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$20.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.70.

Air Canada Trading Up 4.4 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

