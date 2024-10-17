AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $335.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

