AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIRS
Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $335.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AirSculpt Technologies
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Buffett Loves Occidental Stock And What It Means for Chevron
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.