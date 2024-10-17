Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as low as $10.42. Aisin shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands.

Aisin Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aisin Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.