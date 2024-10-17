Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.25. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,521.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,521.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,861.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,867 shares of company stock worth $8,410,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,536,000 after purchasing an additional 344,827 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

