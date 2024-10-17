Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 50457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

