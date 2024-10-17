Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %
Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.
Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.