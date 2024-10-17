Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.
Alcoa Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
