Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in September

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,007.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

