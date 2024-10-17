Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,067,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $690,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

