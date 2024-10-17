Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.64 ($0.06). 604,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 741,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.50 million, a PE ratio of -77.33, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

