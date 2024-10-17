Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $709,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

